One dead after shooting in Richmond County: Sheriff

HAMLET, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — One person has lost their life after a homicide in late January, according to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say they were called to a home on Springhill Church Road for a report that someone may be dead inside the home on Sunday, January 28.

SEE VIDEO: Thirty firefighters control blaze at South End Korean BBQ restaurant: Fire Dept.

Both deputies and Hamlet Fire & Rescue arrived at the home where a man was found inside, officials say. He appeared to have been shot and was pronounced dead at the residence.

According to authorities, they are investigating the incident as a homicide. The victim has been named as 29-year-old Damian Brayboy who lived at the home. It is unknown if a suspect has been arrested.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 910-997-5454, the Sheriff’s Office’s Criminal Investigations Division at 910-410-1117 or 911.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.