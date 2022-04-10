One dead after shooting in Rowan County, police say

Police are investigating a homicide in Rowan County that left one man dead on Saturday night.

The China Grove Police Department responded to a shooting on Elm Street and Bostian Street at around 6:50 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found a 21-year-old man who had been shot lying in the street.

Paramedics tried to resuscitate the victim but he died of his injuries at the hospital.

Detectives are looking for a black BMW-X3 with the license tag JMP-7957.

The Town of Landis Public Safety assisted with the response to the shooting and confirmed that it was now being investigated as a homicide.

The Town of Landis said there is no known threat to the general public.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective P. Watkins with the China Grove Police Department at 704-857-7755.

