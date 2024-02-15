One dead in shooting at RV park in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Emergency medical services responded to a fatal shooting that occurred on Wednesday evening at a RV park in Baton Rouge.

The shooting took place at an RV park located on the 14000 block of Florida Blvd, according to emergency officials.

EMS spokesperson Brad Harris said that the coroner was called.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

