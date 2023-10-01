One dead in shooting at Sangamon County Juvenile Detention Facility

One person is dead after a police officer-involved shooting at the Sangamon County Juvenile Detention Facility Saturday evening.

According to Springfield Police, an officer fired at a person who had possibly shot an individual and was holding another hostage.

The injured suspect was taken by ambulance to HSHS St. John’s Hospital where he later died of his injuries.

A second person also suffered a gunshot wound and was treated and released.

The incident happened at about 7:45 p.m. The facility is located at 2201 S. Dirksen Parkway.

A spokeswoman from the Illinois State Police confirmed that the agency is handling the investigation.

The statement said the officers involved have been placed on restricted duty, per department policy.

This story will be updated.

