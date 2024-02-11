One dead after shooting on Shelby Drive

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A shooting on Shelby Drive left one person dead Sunday Morning, Memphis Police say.

According to reports, officers responded to the shooting in the 3800 block of East Shelby Drive at 10:24 a.m.

Police say a victim was located with an apparent gunshot wound and pronounced dead on the scene.

This is an ongoing investigation.

If you have any information regarding this incident, call Memphis CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

