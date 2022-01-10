One dead in shooting in Shrewsbury Township incident, York County Coroner's Office says

The York County Coroner's Office responded to a death after a shooting in Shrewsbury Township Monday afternoon, Coroner Pam Gay said.

She did not yet have further details.

State police troopers responded around 11:54 a.m. to the commercial area of Wolfe Road and East Forrest Avenue for a report of a shooting. One person is deceased, according to a news release.

"There is no threat to the public at this time and a person of interest is currently being held at the York Station," the release states.

York County 911 referred all questions to the Pennsylvania State Police, and a spokesperson could not be reached for comment.

Several roads in the area near the Interstate 83/Shrewsbury Township interchange at Exit 4 are closed for a police incident, the Shrewsbury Volunteer Fire Company posted on Facebook.

Wolfe Road is closed between Renaissance Drive and Route 851, the fire company said. Some traffic on Route 851 is being rerouted.

Check back later as this is a breaking news story.

