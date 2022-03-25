Man dead after shooting at apartment complex in southeast Charlotte, police say

One person is dead after a shooting at an apartment complex in southeast Charlotte, according to MEDIC.

CMPD told reporter Anthony Kustura that the 911 assault with a deadly weapon call came in just before 4 a.m. on Cross Point Circle off of Independence Boulevard.

Police arrived to find a man with a gunshot wound. MEDIC pronounced him dead at the scene.

Breaking: Right now CMPD is investigating a deadly shooting at this apartment complex in East Charlotte off Independence Blvd. I’ll walk you through what I’ve learned so far starting at 5a on @wsoctv. pic.twitter.com/Jp3j6ROyjV — Anthony Kustura (@AnthonyWSOC9) March 25, 2022

Kustura and our Channel 9 crew are at the scene where there is a large police presence and the investigation is underway.

Detectives are collecting evidence, taking photos, and talking with neighbors about what they heard and saw.

Police said they don’t have a suspect, but they do not believe the act was random and there is no threat to the public.

No further information has been released.

