One dead in shooting at New Tampa apartment complex

One person was killed in a shooting at a New Tampa apartment complex Monday night, deputies said.

Deputies were called to the Andover Place at Cross Creek complex at 10328 Venitia Real Ave. about 11:27 p.m. and found one person who had been fatally shot, according to a spokesperson with the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

Detectives believe the shooting was an isolated incident and there is no danger to the public, the spokesperson said. No other details were immediately available.