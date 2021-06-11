One dead in shooting at Town ‘N Country intersection

TOWN ‘N COUNTRY — Deputies are investigating after one man fatally shot another at a Town ‘N Country intersection.

Deputies were called to the intersection of Waters Avenue and Anderson Road about 8:30 p.m. and found the body of a man next to his vehicle in the westbound lanes of Waters, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office. He’d been shot at least once and died at the scene.

Detectives say the man who was shot got out of his vehicle at the traffic light and the other man fired his weapon from inside his own vehicle. The shooter remained at the scene and was cooperating with investigators.

Investigators were working to determine what led to the shooting and identify the man who was shot, according to the Sheriff’s Office. The two men did not appear to know each other.

The Sheriff’s Office asked anyone with information about the shooting to call (813) 247-8200.