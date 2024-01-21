One dead in shooting at Tuscaloosa hookah lounge

Tuscaloosa police are investigating a shooting that killed one person Sunday morning at a Tuscaloosa hookah lounge.

Capt. Jack Kennedy of the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit, said officers with the Tuscaloosa Police Department and the Tuscaloosa VCU responded to reports of a shooting at Cru Lounge on Alabama Highway 69 South.

The investigation is ongoing and no further information was provided.

