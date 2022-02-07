1 dead in shooting at Washington state supermarket; gunman on loose

A gunman opened fire at a supermarket in southeast Washington state Monday, killing at least one person, and police are looking for an "armed and dangerous" suspect.

The Kennewick Police Department released pictures of a man in a checkered shirt and dark-colored vest suspected of shooting at least two people at the Fred Meyers in Richland about 11 a.m. PST, officials said.

"The suspect should be considered armed and dangerous," Richland police said in a statement.

The suspect was armed with a handgun, and the motive of the attack wasn't immediately clear, according to Richland police Cmdr. Chris Lee.

"We're not sure if he's on foot or in a vehicle but he's still at large," Lee told reporters about 12:30 p.m. PST.

"We don't know what the cause was. We don't know if it was specifically intentional or targeted toward any one person."

A second person who was shot was taken to the hospital and that victim's condition was not immediately known.

Area residents were asked to "avoid the Richland Fred Meyers on Wellsian Way," Richland police said in a social media notice posted at 11:17 a.m.

The market is a little more than two miles west of the Columbia River and 220 miles east of downtown Portland.

"If you see (the suspect) please do not try to confront him," Lee said. "Call 911 immediately."

This is a developing story, please refresh here for updates.