One dead after shooting in White Oak community

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Tina Campbell Meadows, Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal, Tupelo
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Feb. 23—RIPLEY — A Ripley man is dead following a shooting in the White Oak community Monday, Feb. 22.

According to Tippah County Sheriff Karl Gaillard, the shooting occurred around 6:30 p.m. at a residence on County Road 549. One victim was identified and a suspect was taken into custody at the scene.

The names of the victim and suspect are not being released at this time. The sheriff said more information will be released once the family of the victim has been notified.

This story will be updated as information is made available.

tina.campbell@djournal.com

Recommended Stories

  • Wife of Joaquin 'El Chapo' Guzmán arrested on drug trafficking charges at D.C.-area airport

    Emma Coronel Aispuro, 31, is accused of conspiring to help distribute cocaine, methamphetamine, heroin and marijuana in the U.S.

  • Woman claiming to have COVID blows in deputy’s face, gets assault charge, NC cops say

    She was being processed into jail in connection with a stabbing, officials say.

  • Biden Mourns 500,000 Dead From COVID-19, Calls Those We’ve Lost ‘Extraordinary’

    "We’ll remember each person we lost, the lives they lived and the loved ones they’ve left behind," the president said. "We will get through this."

  • Baton Rouge Police investigating after video shows officer with arm around teenager’s neck during arrest

    Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome addressed the incident in a statement

  • Demi Lovato realized she needed to 'let go of' her long hair while recovering from an eating disorder

    Demi Lovato debuted her new shorter locks late last year and says she feels "so free" with her new hair.

  • Boeing 777: Signs of 'metal fatigue' found on Denver plane engine

    The aircraft had to make an emergency landing after its engine failed, scattering debris over homes below.

  • Myanmar coup: Huge crowds mourn woman killed in protests

    Mya Thwe Thwe Khaing was shot just before her 20th birthday, during rallies against a military coup.

  • Megan Rapinoe shouted out her new niece - Ashlyn Harris and Ali Krieger's baby - after scoring for the USWNT

    Megan Rapinoe celebrated her goal vs Brazil by "rocking the baby" and blowing kisses to honor Ashlyn Harris and Ali Krieger's new baby, Sloane.

  • British girl receives heart revived outside body

    Freya Heddington's world was turned upside down two years ago when she was diagnosed with restrictive cardiomyopathy.The heart condition causes tiredness, chest pain and breathing problems, and Freya was going to need a heart transplant.The 14 year old expected to have to wait two years for the procedure, but it ended up being just two months."I am ecstatic that I got such an amazing gift," she said. "But it's also upsetting to know that someone also died."Freya received a new heart thanks to pioneering technology which capitalises on harvesting hearts from a range of donors.Usually the vital organ is taken from patients who are brain dead but their hearts are still beating.But a new procedure, first done at a hospital in Cambridge in 2015, retrieves adult donor hearts that have been allowed to stop beating on their own after life support has been withdrawn.A special device is able to then restart the heart and ensure it is healthy before it is transplanted into a patient.Initially, the procedure was only available to adults in need of transplants, but the Royal Papworth hospital has since teamed up with Great Ormond Street Hospital to ensure children can also benefit from it.Transplant surgeon Marius Bergman says more lives have been saved, “In other words, we double the amount of heart transplantation and we reduce the waiting time period and we had to do the exactly same thing for the paediatric recipients and at the same time, for both populations to reduce the mortality in the waiting list, that’s what we achieved.”Freya is one of six British youngsters to have received a new heart using the procedure.Only four others have been carried out worldwide.

  • A Louisiana police officer was filmed pinning a 13-year-old Black teen to the ground with an arm around his neck

    The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating the arrest. The officer had not been placed on leave as of Monday afternoon, per WBRZ.

  • College football player needs surgery ‘after bar brawl with trained MMA fighter’

    Reports say player had to undergo a four-hour operation to save his eye

  • Rep. Stefanik: Garland’s Answer about Cuomo Investigation ‘Not Good Enough’

    Representative Elise Stefanik (R., N.Y.) said Monday that Merrick Garland’s response to a question about a potential conflict of interest in any investigation of New York governor Andrew Cuomo was “not good enough.” During Garland’s confirmation hearing to be attorney general on Monday, Senator Ted Cruz (R., Texas) asked the Biden nominee if he would “commit to not having the investigation done by a person with a conflict of interest.” Cruz noted acting Manhattan U.S. attorney Audrey Strauss’s relationship to Melissa DeRosa, a top Cuomo aide, as a potential concern. Strauss is the mother-in-law of DeRosa, who reportedly admitted recently that the administration covered up data on nursing-home deaths to hide the severity of the situation from federal authorities. “With all of these investigations, the Justice Department is open to evidence of fraud, false statements, violations of the law,” Garland responded. “They normally begin in the appropriate way in the relevant U.S. Attorney’s office.” “I don’t know any of the facts, but I can guarantee you somebody with a conflict of interest won’t be running an investigation of any kind,” he added. Appearing on Fox News on Monday, Stefanik said the answer shows “he’s not reading the basic news.” “As the American people are aware, this is a serious corruption scandal at the highest levels of New York State government,” she said. “We need a much clearer response from the nominee to be AG [committing to] making sure there is an independent apolitical, fair investigation. And when it comes to obstruction of justice, these are not just accusations Katie, this was caught on tape.” She added: “It was caught on tape on a Zoom call with the members of the New York State Assembly, which is why it is Democrats as well who are speaking out about the need to have an independent federal investigation and also, some are proposing impeachment of the governor and the governor, I have said, should resign.” Stefanik said the families of those who died in nursing homes “deserve a commitment from the AG nominee that this would be an independent investigation.” “He’d better get up to speed quickly because that answer is not good enough for the American people,” she said. Lawmakers of both parties have called for Cuomo to be stripped of the emergency powers granted to him last year at the beginning of the pandemic following DeRosa’s comments and a report issued by the New York attorney general Letitia James, which found that the state had undercounted nursing-home deaths by as much as 50 percent. Cuomo last week blasted state lawmakers who have threatened to rescind his emergency powers and open investigations into his administration’s coverup of its mishandling of nursing-home coronavirus deaths. “You can’t use a subpoena or the threat of investigation to leverage a person,” Cuomo said in a briefing. “That’s a crime, it’s called abuse of process, it’s called extortion.”

  • Charlotte Hornets lost their leading scorer in a defeat to the Utah Jazz Monday

    Gordon Hayward leaves fourth quarter with a right hand injury

  • MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell says he's losing $65 million over election-fraud claims and it proves he's not pushing conspiracy theories for the money

    Dominion filed a lawsuit against Lindell seeking $1.3 billion in damages and claiming he used election-fraud claims to turbocharge MyPillow sales.

  • Twitter drags Meghan McCain for saying Biden should fire Dr. Fauci

    Meghan McCain is no stranger to causing an uproar for making unpopular statements, and her latest comments about Dr. Anthony Fauci has once again made her a trending topic. During Monday’s episode of The View, McCain had strong words for the nation’s top infectious disease expert, who serves as director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) and oversees the country’s COVID-19 response. The prominent Republican reacted to a recent CNN interview in which Fauci declined to provide a recommendation about whether vaccinated grandparents can visit their unvaccinated children and grandchildren.

  • Giuliani tried to dodge being served with $1 billion Dominion Voting Systems lawsuit, source says

    NEW YORK — Rudy Giuliani spent a week dodging service of a $1.3 billion lawsuit filed by Dominion Voting Systems after publicly declaring he was ready for the legal fight, a source told the Daily News. Dominion hired the process servers to hand Giuliani its 107-page lawsuit after the former mayor ignored requests to simply accept it via email, the source said. The voting machine company claims ...

  • Missing Marine sentry outside West Wing sparks White House questions

    The absence of a Marine sentry outside the West Wing on Monday raised questions about whether President Biden was keeping the schedule publicly outlined by his aides.Why it matters: A sure way to tell if the president is inside the Oval Office is if the spit-shined Marine is at the post, opening the door to the West Wing. A pool reporter questioning whether there had been a change in policy received a simpler, circa-2021 response: the Marine was getting a COVID test.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free."The president was in the Oval Office this morning working, receiving the PDB and all the things that you're aware of from the schedule. There hasn't been a change of policy," White House press secretary Jen Psaki said during the daily briefing. The backstory: Biden's schedule said he would be in the Oval receiving the Presidential Daily Briefing at 9: 45 a.m. The sentry was absent at that time.Pooler Debra Saunders, White House correspondent for the Las Vegas Review-Journal, told her off-campus colleagues at 9:58 a.m.: "There is no Marine standing outside the front door. ... Apparently, the Marine no longer is an indicator that POTUS is in the Oval."Psaki and other aides later clarified.Bottom line: The White House says it's a "misnomer" a Marine must be present when the president is inside the Oval.The sentries may leave their post for a variety of reasons, including an event elsewhere on White House grounds or to support other world leaders or VIP guests.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • 'We get our President or we die': FBI issued dire warning day before Capitol riots; 170 suspects investigated

    The FBI Norfolk office issued a dire internal warning on the day before the Capitol riots that violent extremists were planning an armed uprising.

  • Leave Ted Cruz alone. He was just being a good dad with a family trip to Cancun

    Ted Cruz did nothing wrong by taking a family vacation out of the country, says this letter writer.

  • Ted Cruz says the media is 'obsessed' with his Mexico trip because it's 'suffering from Trump withdrawal'

    The Texas senator faced widespread criticism for flying to Cancún last week as a winter storm knocked out power to millions of people in his state.