One dead after shootout with Greenville Sheriff's deputies, GPD officers

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating after a man was shot and killed during a shooting involving deputies from Greenville County Sheriff’s Office and officers from the Greenville Police Department.

Affording to a release sent early Friday morning from Sgt. Johnathan Bragg with GPD, an officer with the department was dispatched to The Trophy Club, an adult entertainment venue at 450 Airport Road, at 12:43 a.m. The call was in response to reports that a man was discharging a firearm in the parking lot. GPD responded to call at the request of sheriff’s office, the release said.

Upon arrival, law enforcement engaged the individual and a shooting involving both departments occurred. The suspect was injured during gunfire and transported to PRISMA hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The Greenville Coroner's Office identified the man as Matthew Edward Healey, 57, on Friday morning.

An additional release from Lt. Ryan Flood from GCSO sent Friday stated at least one deputy from the Sheriff’s Office discharged their firearm. GPD confirmed one officer was involved in the incident from their department and placed on administrative duty as consistent with the agency’s protocol.

According to an email from Flood to The Greenville News Friday afternoon, six deputies from the sheriff's office have been placed on administrative leave "though only one shot."

No deputies or officers were injured during the incident, GPD’s release said.

Both departments requested the assistance of SLED to independently investigate the incident, according to releases from both agencies. SLED spokesperson, Renee Wunderlich, confirmed to The Greenville News Friday morning that SLED is investigating the officer involved shooting in Greenville County.

“In line with our commitment to transparency the Greenville County Sheriff's Office will release a Critical Incident Community Briefing on October 30, 2023, at 8:30 AM, providing further details of the incident,” Lt. Flood said in Friday’s press release.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

Kathryn Casteel is an investigative reporter with The Greenville News and can be reached at KCasteel@gannett.com or on X @kathryncasteel.

This article originally appeared on Greenville News: Greenville Sheriff's deputies, GPD in shootout that left one dead