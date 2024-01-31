One dead in single-vehicle snowmobile crash in Webb

One person died in a single-vehicle snowmobile crash in the early hours of Wednesday morning, according to the Town of Webb Police Department.

Authorities said that the Webb Police Department, Old Forge Fire Department and an ambulance were dispatched to Trail 5 between Rondaxe Road and State Route 28 upon receiving reports of the crash.

An investigation found that Kelly J. Rozansky of Kinnelon, New Jersey, was traveling west on Route 5 when he lost control of his Ski-Doo snowmobile and struck a tree. Police said excessive speed was a contributing factor to the crash.

