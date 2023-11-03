One dead in southwest Miami-Dade County shooting, police say

One person was shot and killed inside a home in southwest Miami-Dade County on Friday afternoon, police said.

The shooting happened at 10703 Southwest 84th Avenue, said Detective Andre D. Martin, a Miami-Dade police spokesman.

According to investigators, Kendall district officers responded to a 911 call of a man shot in a house around 2 p.m.

The man was dead by the time officers arrived, Martin said. Only two people were in the house at the time of the shooting — the victim, who police said looked to be in his mid-20s, and his father, Martin said.

Police have not named either man. The father was the one who called 911, Martin said.

Officers detained the father, who will be questioned by homicide detectives, Martin said.

”The preliminary facts are leading detectives to believe that this is a domestic-related murder,” he said.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.