One dead in St. Petersburg shooting

An altercation in an alley behind a vacant business ended in gunfire and one dead early Sunday morning, according to St. Petersburg police.

At 3:16 a.m., officers responded to the 4600 block of Haines Road North following reports of a fatal shooting. Officers arrested 49-year-old Robert Deladurantaye and are charging him with second-degree murder, according to police.

Police reported that Deladurantaye and the unidentified victim had been in an argument several hours earlier. The altercation continued in the alley and ended when Deladurantaye shot the victim, according to police.

The victim, whose name will be released once officers locate next of kin, died at the scene.

