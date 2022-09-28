One dead after standoff with sheriff's deputies in La Quinta

A person died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound inside a home in La Quinta after Riverside County sheriff’s deputies on a SWAT team evacuated neighboring houses and closed roads in the area Monday night.

Deputies responded at 7:36 p.m. Monday to a report of an assault with a handgun inside a home in the 78-800 block of West Harland Drive in La Quinta.

“On arrival, deputies located two victims with minor injuries and determined that no one had been shot, but a struggle over a gun between family members resulted in its discharge within the home,” the department said. “Deputies began negotiations with the suspect, but he refused to exit and surrender.”

The department’s special weapons and tactics team then took over the incident, prompting road closures and some evacuations. Negotiations between law enforcement officials and the person continued for several hours, according to the department statement.

“At 1:00 AM, the SWAT team entered the home and found the suspect deceased from a self-inflicted gunshot wound,” the department said. “All persons involved in this incident are identified and no additional suspects are being sought. Any and all events leading up to this incident are believed to have occurred within the home and within the family unit.”

The person was not immediately identified, though the department described a male in its statement.

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is a hotline for individuals in crisis or for those looking to help someone else. To speak with a certified listener, call 1-800-273-8255.

Crisis Text Line is a texting service for emotional crisis support. To speak with a trained listener, text HELLO to 741741. It is free, available 24/7 and confidential.

