One dead, street blocked after shooting in Miami Shores as rush hour starts

A woman was dead after an apparent police-involved shooting in Miami Shores on Monday afternoon.

Though Miami Shores police hadn’t commented on the incident by 7:30 p.m., a woman’s body was laying lifeless under a yellow police tarp near Northwest 95th Street and First Avenue.

Miami-Dade Police Detective Alvaro Zabaleta said county homicide detectives were investigating the woman’s death for the Shores — which doesn’t have a homicide squad.

Zabaleta also said the Florida Department of Law Enforcement had been called in. The agency investigates police-involved shootings for several departments in Miami-Dade County.

The incident closed a couple of blocks of Northwest 95th Street as rush hour started.

As seen from the helicopters of local television news outlets, including Herald news partner WFOR-Channel 4, yellow tarp covered a body in front of 68 NW 95th St. around 4:30 p.m.

During the investigation, drivers who normally exit Interstate 95 at 95th Street and head east will want to get off at Northwest 103rd Street or Northwest 79th Street instead.

Miami Herald staff writer Carli Teproff contributed to this report.