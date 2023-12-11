One man is dead after a Sunday afternoon shooting in Columbus' Holly Hill neighborhood.

Columbus police responded to a shooting shortly after 5 p.m. near an apartment building in the 3700 block of Briggs Road.

Officers found Shawn Overly, 34, in a doorway suffering from a gunshot wound, according to a police report. Paramedics took Overly to a local hospital in critical condition, but he died at 7:56 p.m. despite receiving treatment, police said.

Police made no arrests and said they are still trying to determine the circumstances that led to the shooting.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Columbus police homicide unit at 614-645-4730 or Central Illinois Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS.

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: One dead in Sunday afternoon shooting in Columbus