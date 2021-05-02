One dead after Sunday morning shooting in Springfield

Micah Karr, Springfield News-Sun, Ohio

May 2—One person is dead after a reported shooting on East Pleasant Street, the Springfield Police Department reported.

The shooting was reported just before 5:30 a.m. in the 700 block of East Pleasant Street. One person was killed, however no other injuries were reported, Springfield police said.

The victim's name or any suspect information has not been released and the shooting is still under investigation.

