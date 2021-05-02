One dead after Sunday morning shooting in Springfield

The Telegraph

The Duke of York is expected to call for a review of his security after intruders were discovered near his residence at Windsor Royal Lodge in the second such incident in a matter of days. It has emerged a man and a woman were arrested after being found trespassing on the grounds last Sunday, April 25. The incident comes as police were already facing serious questions after a woman in a taxi talked her way on to the estate after telling security guards she was a friend of the Duke. It is thought senior officers in charge of security for the Royal Lodge, which is around 5 miles from the Queen’s residence at Windsor Castle, were already assessing its arrangements following the taxi incident. However, Dai Davies, the former head of Scotland Yard’s royal security unit, called for a full review into the breaches and for security to be boosted for all senior members of the Royal family. Speaking to The Telegraph, he said: “There should be a review by someone at my level – and I would be looking for answers. I am concerned there seems to be a drop-off in the level of security. “These things do need investigating properly and where people have let the side down they should be dealt with. What would the Queen say? She would say get it right and put it right.” Following the latest intrusion, a man aged 31 and a woman, 29, who is thought to be his girlfriend, were arrested after scaling fences near the Duke’s residence. The pair were taken to Maidenhead Police Station and have since been bailed pending further inquiries. A spokesman for Thames Valley Police said: “Thames Valley Police was called to reports of two trespassers in the grounds of the Royal Lodge at Windsor Great Park on Sunday afternoon. “Two people, a 29-year-old woman and a 31-year-old man, both from London, were arrested on suspicion of being found in or upon enclosed premises and have been released under investigation while enquiries continue. There was no risk to any individual on the site.” Woman told guards she had lunch date with the Duke In the earlier incident, a 43-year-old Spanish national, who has since been sectioned, reportedly convinced security guards to pay for her taxi after convincing them she had lunch date with the Duke, 61. She then spent approximately 20 minutes on the estate only to be arrested after she entered the building and asked a member of staff where the Duke could be found. Thames Valley Police is responsible for the security around Windsor estate, with Scotland Yard bodyguards then protecting members of the Royal family on the grounds. However, the Royal Lodge is understood to also have an element of private security paid for by the Privy Purse. The Duke of York’s personal security is currently under review after he stepped back from frontline duties in 2019 following the scandal over his friendship with convicted paedophile financier, Jeffery Epstein. Prior to stepping back, the Duke had been accompanied by a full-time complement of armed officers, at a reported cost in the region of £300,000 a year. The final decision on the Duke’s security will ultimately be made by Priti Patel, the Home Secretary, and Boris Johnson, the Prime Minister. ‘Armed officers should guard Royal family’ Mr Davies, who headed up royal security in the Nineties, said he felt that all senior members of the Royal family should have their protection handled solely by armed police officers due to the number of potential threats they faced. He added: “I am not in favour of private security firms, doing it. It should be a 24/7 professional [force]. “To have unarmed security guards [protecting the estate] seems to my mind nonsensical.” Both the Duke and Duchess of York currently live at the Royal Lodge, a 30-room Grade II listed building on the southern end of the in Windsor Great Park estate. Princes Eugenie and Jack Brookbanks lived at the lodge for a spell after the birth of their son, August, last year. The Queen is also a frequent visitor to see the Duke and is a regular presence across the estate, where she rides and walks her dogs.