One dead after Sunday night shooting outside club near PBIA; PBSO questions man at scene

WEST PALM BEACH — The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is investigating the fatal shooting of a man late Sunday outside a night club at the western edge of Palm Beach International Airport.

Investigators did not immediately identify the man who died in the incident at Club Ivy, on Military Trail just north of Southern Boulevard in suburban West Palm Beach. Another man involved in the shooting remained at the scene, the sheriff's office said Monday.

The shooting took place just after 11:30 p.m. Sunday. Medics took the injured man to a hospital, where he died from his injuries, investigators said.

The sheriff's office had not made any arrests in the shooting as of Tuesday morning.

Tom Elia is an editor at The Palm Beach Post, overseeing coverage of public safety, the courts and Palm Beach County’s northern and western communities. You can reach him at telia@pbpost.com. Support local journalism: Subscribe today.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: PBSO: Man dead after shooting outside nightclub near PBIA