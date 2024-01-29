One dead after Sunday shooting on Old Montgomery Highway in Tuscaloosa

Tuscaloosa police are investigating a shooting that killed one man Sunday night in Tuscaloosa.

Capt. Marty Sellers of the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit said officers with the Tuscaloosa Police Department and the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit responded to the area of 5100 Old Montgomery Highway after a shooting was reported.

Sellers said a man died in the shooting, but he did not release the victim's name or age.

The investigation is ongoing and no further information was made available.

