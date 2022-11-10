UPDATE: One dead, suspect detained in shooting on Boulevard Street in Shreveport

On dead in shooting on Boulevard Street in Shreveport

UPDATE: 2:40 p.m. Shreveport Police Department said that a suspect and witness has been detained. The shooting is under investigation, but police said the shooting appears to be due to a drug incident that led to an argument.

Original: Shreveport Police Department is currently working a deadly shooting Thursday afternoon.

Just before 1:30 p.m. police were dispatched to Boulevard Street on reports of a shooting.

Upon arrival, they located a deceased male.

Makenzie Boucher is a reporter for The Shreveport Times. You can contact her at mboucher@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Shreveport Times: On dead in shooting on Boulevard Street in Shreveport