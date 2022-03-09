One dead, suspect at large after shooting at south Lubbock County cabaret

File image

One person was killed and a suspect is at large following an overnight shooting early Wednesday at a south Lubbock County club.

The Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office and the Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit responded to a shots-fired call at approximately 1:50 a.m. Wednesday at the Angelwitch Cabaret in the 600 block of County Road 7150, according to LSO Cpl. Patricia Holbert.

Upon arrival, deputies located a male, later identified as 28-year-old Joseph Burks, inside the establishment and suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

He was taken by ambulance to University Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

The suspect, who was not immediately identified, fled the scene and had not been located by mid-day Wednesday.

It was not immediately clear what prompted the violence as the shooting remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Line at 806-741-1000 or call 911. Callers who use Crime Line may remain anonymous and could be eligible to receive a cash reward.

