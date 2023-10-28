One dead after suspected DUI crash in east Las Vegas, police say

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — One person is dead, and another is in custody following a suspected DUI crash in east Las Vegas, police said.

According to information from Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department officials, the crash occurred at approximately 7:30 p.m. in the area south of Spyglass Hill Drive on Nellis Boulevard. There, investigators determined that a Dodge Charger traveling north on Nellis Boulevard turned left into the path of a Toyota Avalon. The Toyota crashed into the passenger side door of the Dodge.

First responders transported the passenger of the Dodge to an area hospital, where he died. Officials have not yet identified the passenger. The Dodge’s driver remained on the scene, where investigators showed he showed signs of impairment. He was arrested and taken to Clark County Detention Center.

According to LVMPD officials, the death marks the 122nd traffic-related fatality in the department’s jurisdiction for 2023. The investigation into the crash continues, department officials said.

