One Dead, Thousands Still Stranded As Burning Man Organizers Plan 'Burn The Man' Ceremony

The organizers of Burning Man are hoping to push forward with its namesake tradition despite the heavy rain that left more than 70,000 people stranded in the desert.

The annual festival is held in a pop-up makeshift town in the Black Rock Desert in Nevada each summer and usually ends with a ceremony, during which a giant sculpture of a man is burned. This year, excessive rain has turned the desert into a mud pit, making it impossible for many cars to drive over safely and difficult for people to walk through. At least one person died during the rain event, but the Pershing County Sheriff’s Office did not disclose the person’s identity or cause of death.

As many festivalgoers remain at Black Rock, the life force of the festival — community — persists.

“We plan to burn the Man at 9:30 pm tonight, weather permitting. We will share additional information by noon today,” an account run by the festival’s organizers posted on X, formerly known as Twitter. (At the time of publishing, the account hasn’t shared more details about whether the plan still stands.)

The area is under a flood watch until noon on Monday, the day the festival was scheduled to end, according to the National Weather Service.

“Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations,” the service added. “Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water crossings may be flooded. Storm drains and ditches may become clogged with debris.”

The organizers of the festival have recommended that people take shelter, look out for one another and “conserve” food and water until conditions get better.

“We are great. It is a great community. We rallied together. Staff has plans X, Y and Z, and everybody’s kind of having a good time, oddly enough,” a festivalgoer named Dawne Looney told CNN.

“Weather has got us. We are working it out,” Looney added. “Some people are, you know, a little upset that we are not driving. But it’s in everybody’s best interest to shelter in place.”

Some attendees, including Chris Rock and DJ Diplo, have managed to leave against recommendations to wait it out, but an estimated 65,000 people may still be stranded.

As the shelter-in-place continues, there is a chance that attendees will experience health issues such as hyperthermia and dehydration, according to NBC News, citing a volunteer medic. The medic also said there were concerns about the chance of excessive drug use and overflowing porta-potties at the festival.

There is also the possibility of worsening conditions from the rain.

“There is more rain forecast for the next few days, which could cause further delays and disruptions for participants attempting to leave the Festival as well as other operations within the Festival,” the Pershing County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release.

President Joe Biden has been briefed on the situation.

Related...