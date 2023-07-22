One dead, three injured in Eastover shooting Saturday

One person was killed and three others injured Saturday in a shooting at on the 4000 block of Pembroke Lane in Eastover.

According to the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office, at 12:53 p.m. officers responded to a physical disturbance at the Eastover address. The disturbance escalated to gunshots, which resulted in four individuals being shot, a release said.

Deputies said the victims were transported to undisclosed hospitals, where one victim succumbed to his injuries.

The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office said the incident does not appear random.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to call Cumberland County Sheriff's Office Homicide Detective Sergeant J. Mcleod at 910-677-5548.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling Crimestoppers at 910-483-8477 or visiting fay-nccrimestoppers.org.

Public safety reporter Joseph Pierre can be reached at jpierre@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on The Fayetteville Observer: Eastover shooting ends in one dead and three hospitalized