One dead, three injured in Fayetteville shooting Saturday night

One person died and three others were wounded in a shooting off Murchison Road on Saturday night.

According to the Fayetteville Police Department, the shooting was reported in the 1500 block of Slater Avenue shortly before 9:30 p.m. by the gunshot-detection system ShotSpotter and multiple 911 calls.

Four people were taken to the hospital, where one individual was pronounced dead, police said. The surviving victims were described as being in stable condition. The names of the victims were not released.

Anyone with information should contact Detective T. Kiger at 910-705-6527. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crimestoppers at 910-483-8477 or visiting fay-nccrimestoppers.org.

