One dead, three injured in Fort Pierce shootings, police said

FORT PIERCE — Police are investigating two shooting incidents — one fatal — that happened hours apart on Monday, and are asking for help from the public, the agency stated Tuesday.

The first incident happened at 1:26 a.m. Monday as investigators went to a report of shooting activity in the area of the 800 block of North 32nd Street, said Larry Croom, Fort Pierce police spokesperson. In the 3100 block of Avenue F, investigators found a 19-year-old man dead with gunshot wounds.

Croom said it appears to be an isolated incident. The name of the deceased was not immediately released.

The second incident happened about 17 hours later, according to Croom.

At 6:11 p.m, officers went to the 1200 block of North 27th Street to a report of aggravated assault/battery, Croom said.

He said three people were grazed by gunfire. A 36-year-old man declined medical treatment while a 26-year-old woman and a 27-year-old woman were taken to HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital in Fort Pierce.

They were treated and released from the hospital, Croom said.

The cases are under investigation.

The Monday shootings follow a June 11 fatal shooting in the 800 block of South 21st Street. In that case, Guillermo Barrientos Otero, 34, had gunshot wounds, and a 38-year-old male sustained a gunshot wound to his arm. They were taken to HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital. Otero succumbed to his injuries.

Those with information about the Monday homicide are asked to contact Detective Troy Carter at 772-467-6856 (office), 772-332-9646 (cell) or tcarter@fppd.org.

Those with information about the Monday shooting incident on North 27th Street are asked to contact Detective Evens Saintilien at 772-467-6878 (office), 772-302-4796 (cell) or esaintilien@fppd.org.

Information also can be submitted via Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 800-273-8477 (TIPS).

More than 50-year-old homicide solved: 'When I opened the box ... it didn't take long,' detective says of solving 1969 SLC murder

"I was nervous, but I was excited': Detective confronts accused killer in 1985 double murder

Will Greenlee is a breaking news reporter for TCPalm. Follow Will on Twitter @OffTheBeatTweet or reach him by phone at 772-267-7926. E-mail him at will.greenlee@tcpalm.com

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: Fort Pierce police seek help in shooting incidents, 1 fatal, on Monday