One dead, three injured in Hartford shooting, police say

Police say they are investigating a shooting in Hartford that injured four people, one fatally.

Officers were sent to the area of Bedford and Mather streets in the Clay Arsenal neighborhood shortly before 7:10 p.m., when gunfire set off two different ShotSpotter alerts, police said. They found one unresponsive man; he was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police also found two other gunshot victims nearby, Lt. Aaron Boisvert said, and as police began investigating, a fourth showed up at the hospital.

All of the surviving victims are expected to live, he said.

The man who died has been identified as Jermaine Davis, 33, of Main Street in Hartford, Boisvert said.

Boisvert told WTNH, Channel 8, that there appears to be multiple shooters.

Christine Dempsey may be reached at cdempsey@courant.com.