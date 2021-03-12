One dead, three injured in Rio Arriba County shooting

Mar. 12—One person was killed and three were wounded in a shooting overnight Wednesday in Chamita after the driver of an SUV they were riding in pulled onto private property off of Rio Arriba County Road 56.

New Mexico State Police Lt. Mark Soriano said no one had been charged in the incident by late Thursday, but several people were being held for questioning as part of an investigation.

State police said in a news release Thursday evening that residents of the home told the occupants of a Chevrolet Tahoe around midnight to "get out of the property" before shooting at them.

The driver went through a fence, according to the statement, and the SUV came to rest on a neighboring property.

Two of the six people in the Tahoe were uninjured, state police said, while a man died by the time officers arrived in response reports of gunshots in the tiny community north of Española.

One woman and two men were taken to local hospitals for treatment of their injuries.

The shooting victims told the officers one man approached them after the shooting and asked, "Do you want some more?"

Six people at the home surrendered after barricading themselves inside, state police said. The state police crisis negotiations team and tactical team were called to the scene to aid during the standoff.

Stare police have not yet released the identities of the people at the home or the name of the person killed in the shooting.

Soriano said he was unable to comment on whether the people in the Tahoe knew the residents.

State police are continuing to investigate the homicide and ask anyone with information regarding the incident to call 505-753-2277, option 1.