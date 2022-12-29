One dead, three injured in shooting outside Bronx deli

A shooting outside a Bronx deli Wednesday killed one person and injured three, police said.

Gunfire erupted outside Gourmet Deli at the corner of Marmion Ave. and E. Tremont Ave. in Crotona around 6:40 p.m., witnesses said.

Four people were taken to local hospitals where one died, cops said.

The conditions of the three other victims were not immediately clear.

After the shooting, police marked off at least five rounds with orange cones outside the deli.

There were no immediate arrests.