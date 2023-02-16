One dead, three injured after shooting inside El Paso mall

One person was killed and three people were injured after gunfire erupted inside a mall in El Paso, Texas, authorities said Wednesday.

Two people were taken into custody in the shooting at Cielo Vista Mall, interim El Paso Police Chief Peter Pacillas told reporters.

The mall is next to the Walmart where a gunman killed 23 people and injured 22 in 2019.

An off-duty officer working security at the mall took a person identified only as a male into custody three minutes after gunshots were reported around 5 p.m., Pacillas said.

A second person also identified as a male was taken into custody later, he said.

Pacillas did not provide additional details about them or say what charges they could face. A motive remains unclear.

Reports of gunfire came from the mall's food court, police said on Twitter.

Two of the wounded victims were in critical condition, according to Ryan Mielke, a spokesman for University Medical Center of El Paso.

The local emergency management agency established a family reception center at the main gym of a local high school, local officials said.

Rep. Veronica Escobar, whose district includes El Paso, recalled the 2019 shooting on Twitter and said Wednesday's gunfire "brought back traumatic memories for many of us," adding, "Please know you are not alone."

"No community deserves multiple incidents of gun violence," she said.

