One dead and three injured after shooting at New York Walmart

One man is dead and three others, including a 15-year-old, were injured after multiple gunshots rang outside a Walmart store in Rochester, New York, police said.

The incident occurred at about 12:50 a.m. on Monday outside of the store. Large crowds of people were gathered in the front parking lot. A fight ensued, and multiple weapons fired about 20 shots, authorities said.

Four victims were taken in private vehicles to a nearby medical facility where one of them, identified as an 18-year-old man, died from his injuries.

A second man, 43, was being treated for critical injuries. A 23-year-old man and a 15-year-old girl were also shot but are expected to survive.

The Rochester Police Department is investigating whether there is a connection between the shooting and the fight. A witness said he heard multiple shots and saw people gathered in the parking lot with ATVs. It is not immediately clear why large groups were congregating outside the closed Walmart store.

"It's terrible," Capt. Frank Umbrino said during a briefing early Monday morning.

Umbrino said it was too early to release information regarding suspects but gave a message to local parents, noting the 15-year-old who was hurt and the 18-year-old who died.

"Know where your kids are. Their life may depend on it. Be a parent. Be a role model. Set a good example," Umbrino said. "We have to teach these children that this behavior isn't OK, and wherever they're seeing this behavior, that's where the root cause of all this violence that we're having is. Where are they learning this behavior is OK? Because it's not."

Monday's shooting comes days after interim chief Cynthia Herriott-Sullivan said on June 24 that she has been coordinating with the U.S. Attorney's Office in Buffalo to find ways to prosecute acts of violence involving guns in federal court.

"The goal here for me is simple," Herriott-Sullivan said during a news conference Thursday, "that when people are arrested for violent gun-type incidents, I want them to stay in jail."

The Washington Examiner contacted the Rochester Police Department but did not immediately receive a response.

