One dead, three injured in Sunday afternoon shooting in Milwaukee

A quadruple shooting left one person dead and three others with injuries Sunday afternoon on the 2600 block of N. 51st St.

The shootings, Milwaukee Police said, are believed to be domestic violence-related, according to a news release.

Shortly after noon, a 21-year-old sustained a fatal gunshot wound, a 23-year-old sustained non-fatal gunshot injuries, a male, age unknown, sustained life-threatening gunshot injuries and a 28-year-old sustained life-threatening injuries.

All four of the victims are thought to have exchanged gunfire with unknown suspects. All three of the injured were taken into custody as well as a 25-year-old who was not injured, according to the news release.

The Milwaukee Police Department is still looking for additional unknown suspects and charges are pending review by the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Quadruple shooting leaves one person dead and three others injured