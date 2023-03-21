One dead, three injured in three separate shootings in roughly 2½ hours on Milwaukee's north side

Three separate shootings on Milwaukee's north side Tuesday afternoon left one person dead and three others injured, including a 66-year-old Milwaukee woman who was struck when a bullet entered her residence.

The fatal shooting took place around 1:41 p.m. on the 4100 block of North 26th Street. According to Milwaukee police, an unidentified male was struck fatally and a 41-year-old Milwaukee man was hospitalized and is in stable condition.

Less than an hour later, on the 3600 block of West North Avenue, a 32-year-old Milwaukee man was injured in a shooting. According to police, the man summoned for assistance from the Milwaukee Fire Department at 3000 W. Galena St., which is near Fire Station 32. He was then transported to a hospital where he was listed in critical condition, police said. Police arrested a 39-year-old Milwaukee man in connection to the shooting.

At roughly 4:20 p.m., on 9600 block of West Allyn Street, on Milwaukee's far northwest side, a 66-year-old woman was struck by a bullet while inside her residence. She was transported to a hospital and is expected to survive, police said.

Police do not have anyone in custody for the fatal shooting or for the woman who was struck inside her home. Anyone with any additional information about any of the three shootings is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: One dead, three injured in three separate shootings in Milwaukee