One dead, three others hurt in shooting Tuesday night in Kansas City, police say

One person is dead and three others are wounded after a shooting unfolded Tuesday night in Kansas City, according to police.

The shooting happened late Tuesday near the intersection of 27th Street and Topping Avenue, Capt. Leslie Foreman, a police spokeswoman, said in a statement. Police said four people were shot in total, including the person killed.

Police believe there are multiple crime scenes in the area.

Few details were immediately available, including additional information about what led to the shooting or the condition of the other victims.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.