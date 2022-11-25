One dead after three people shot in Stuart Thanksgiving night

STUART — Stuart Police Chief Joseph Tumminelli said Stuart Police Department detectives were actively investigating a triple shooting that occurred on Thanksgiving night.

Three individuals were shot at approximately 7:40 p.m. on 10th Street in Stuart.

Stuart Police detectives investigate a shooting in Stuart on Nov. 24, 2022.

Two of the individuals were injured and one was deceased, Tumminelli reported.

The police department is not releasing any more information at this time.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

