One dead after three shootings in Gautier and Pascagoula

Police in Gautier and Pascagoula worked three shootings in less than 24 hours Friday and Saturday, resulting in one death.

In Pascagoula, police were called to the 5100 block of Potomac Drive about 7:20 p.m. Friday and found three victims suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. All three were taken to Singing River Hospital for treatment, where one of the victims died.

An investigation is ongoing.

In Gautier, police officers responded to two shootings Saturday, resulting in four suspects being taken into custody.

The first shooting occurred at 11:31 a.m. on CW Webb Road.

Officers discovered a victim was shot multiple times in front of a home after getting into an argument with suspects inside a vehicle. The vehicle fled the scene and was later stopped by the Pascagoula Police Department. Three suspects are currently in custody at the Gautier Police Department, and the victim is receiving medical treatment.

The second shooting occurred at 1:25 p.m. at the Crossing at Ladnier apartment complex, 2020 Ladnier Road.

Authorities said the incident appears to be an attempted carjacking and the victim was shot once. A suspect took money from the victim and fled on foot. A Gautier officer detained a suspect matching the shooter’s description nearby. The suspect is currently in custody at the Gautier Police Department. The victim received medical treatment for non-life-threatening injuries.

“I appreciate the dedication and quick response of our officers,” Mayor Casey Vaughan said. “I want to ensure our citizens that our officers are increasing patrols. The suspects are in custody, and residents should feel safe...”

Anyone with information about the shootings is asked to called Gautier or Pascagoula police.