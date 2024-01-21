One dead, three wounded in shooting outside Best Buy in Plantation

One of four victims wounded in a shooting at outside a Best Buy in Plantation on Saturday night has died, Plantation police said in a news release Sunday.

The victims were not identified. Police are seeking information about suspects who fled the scene after the shooting.

The events unfolded just after 8 p.m. at the Best Buy on 12301 W. Sunrise Blvd., police said.

The release provided this description of the events:

A group of four people had just exited the store when they were approached by a second group in the parking lot.

The second group began shooting, and two of the four who exited the store were shot.

Two bystanders were also shot. They were in stable condition.

Two victims who police said were targets of the gunfire were also hospitalized. One was listed in stable condition with a minor gunshot. The other, initially listed in critical condition, died at a hospital on Saturday night.

The release said that the victims who were targeted were refusing to cooperate in the investigation. “Therefore the motive for this shooting is unclear at this time,” the department said.

In a report on Saturday night, WSVN said one of the bystanders was inside of the building when struck by one of the bullets.

Photos on social media showed a woman being treated for a wound on her leg and a man being taken away on a stretcher, according to WSVN.

The story also noted images of a white SUV with bullet holes in the passenger side window and two others above the front passenger side, near the hood of the vehicle.

A person who answered the phone at the Best Buy on Sunday said the store is closed and will reopen at 10 a.m. Monday.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477 or toll free at 866-493-8477. Information can also be left online at browardcrimestoppers.org.

Ron Hurtibise covers business and consumer issues for the South Florida Sun Sentinel. He can be reached by phone at 954-356-4071, on Twitter @ronhurtibise or by email at rhurtibise@sunsentinel.com.