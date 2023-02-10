One dead, three wounded in spray of bullets outside Popeyes restaurant in the Bronx

One man died and three were wounded when a gunman sprayed bullets outside a Bronx fast food restaurant on Friday afternoon, police and witnesses said.

Cops took one person of interest into custody, said police sources. That person’s connection to the case was not immediately clear.

A fight broke out outside a Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen location at East Tremont Ave. and Hughes Ave. in Tremont and a gunman sprayed more than four bullets at a group of people at around 2:30 p.m., cops and sources said.

Responding officers arrived to find a 24-year-old man in cardiac arrest with a gunshot wound to his chest, sources said. Medics rushed him and three other wounded men to St. Barnabas Hospital, where he was later declared dead.

Another man was in critical condition with a gunshot wound to his torso, sources said.

Additionally, a 58-year-old man was struck in the buttocks, and a 36-year-old man was struck in the ankle but they were both expected to survive, the sources said.

Police were searching for the gunman, described as a Hispanic man with long hair, wearing an olive checkered shirt, and gray sweatpants, and his male accomplice, sources said.

The hunt for suspects continued late Friday afternoon.