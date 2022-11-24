One dead in Thursday morning shooting in Kansas City’s Marlborough neighborhood

A man was killed in an overnight shooting in the Marlborough neighborhood, police said.

Officers were called shortly after 2 a.m. to a house at 84th and Olive streets, where the shooting victim was lying unresponsive. An emergency medical crew was called and the man was pronounced dead.

Police said there were several people at the scene when they arrived, and detectives and crime scene investigators are canvassing for more witnesses who might be able to help them determine what led up to the shooting. Police have not yet identified the victim.

The killing marks Kansas City’s 150th homicide of 2022, according to data maintained by The Star. In 2021, the city saw a total of 157 homicides, the second-deadliest year in its history.

Those with information about Thursday’s shooting are encouraged to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS. There is a reward of up to $25,000 for information submitted anonymously to the TIPS hotline.