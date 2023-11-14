One dead in traffic fatality in northeast North Dakota

Nov. 13—EGELAND, N.D. — One person is dead after a head-on vehicle crash in northeast North Dakota.

According to a report from the North Dakota Highway Patrol, the incident occurred shortly after 3 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 13, on North Dakota Highway 66 near Egeland.

The report said a 2023 Ford Transit Van, driven by a 39-year-old man from Mississippi, collided with a combine driven by Lawrence Weber, 72, of Devils Lake. The combine was equipped with a header and was westbound, while the van was eastbound.

According to the report, "the van struck head-on with the part of the header that was in the eastbound lane and fatally injured the driver of the van. The van and combine were immobilized on the roadway of ND 66. The driver of the combine was uninjured."

The name of the driver of the van has not yet been released.

The crash remains under investigation by the NDHP.