One dead after triple shooting in Edgewood, according to Harford sheriff's office

Aug. 20—One person has died and two other people are being treated at area hospitals after a triple shooting Thursday night in Edgewood, according to the Harford County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies were called to the 1700 block of Crimson Tree Way around 10:10 p.m. where they found Charles Robert Pugh Jr. and Jasmine Marie Brooks suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to their upper bodies.

Pugh, 29, of Edgewood, was transported by helicopter to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore where he was later pronounced dead, police said.

Medics transported Brooks, 31, of Aberdeen, to Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center for treatment of her injuries, which are not believed to be life-threatening, according to the sheriff's office.

Around the same time deputies responded to the scene, Rashard Kareen Brown, 39, walked into the emergency room of Harford Memorial Hospital in Havre de Grace suffering from gunshot wounds to his upper body. His wounds are also not believed to be life-threatening, police said.

Detectives collected evidence, interviewed witnesses and reviewed video footage of the incident, according to a news release. No arrests have been made and it's unclear if police have a suspect at this time.

Investigators do not believe this was a random incident or that there is a threat to the greater community, the sheriff's office stated in a news release.

Pugh was charged in the 2012 shooting of Jemar Hunt in Edgewood, according to Kyle Andersen, a spokesperson for the sheriff's office. He was sentenced to serve seven years in prison on charges of attempted second-degree murder and a related firearms charge. Electronic court records indicate he was released on probation in 2018.

Police also believe that Pugh Jr. is related to a Charles Pugh who was shot and killed in August 2017 in Edgewood, Andersen said. Derek Holder was arrested in connection to that shooting and, according to electronic court records, is currently serving a 10-year prison sentence that began in July 2018 for that crime.

Anyone with information about Thursday's shooting, or who may have video of the incident, is asked to call the Harford County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigations Division, at 410-836-5442.

Those who wish to remain anonymous may report their information through Metro Crime Stoppers Tip Line at 1-866-7LOCKUP. A cash reward of up to $2,000 is being offered if information provided leads to the arrest and indictment of the individuals responsible for this crime.

Aegis reporter James Whitlow contributed to this article.