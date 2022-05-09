Amarillo police arrested two men after a fatal shooting at a residence Sunday afternoon.

Amarillo Police Department

According to news release from APD, officers were dispatched at 5:51 p.m. to the 1400 block of North Johnson Street in response to a shooting. Upon arrival, officers found the victim in the front yard of a residence, along with several witnesses.

APD identified the victim as 25-year-old Chris Doerue, according to the news release.

Doerue was transported to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries.

APD identified and detained two suspects for questioning. Leonard Hakizimana, 21, and Jeremiah Ntirampeba, 19, were arrested on charges stemming from the homicide and booked into the Potter County Jail, the release states.

The APD Homicide Unit is still investigating the case.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call (806) 378-9468 or Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400.

This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: One dead, two arrested after Sunday shooting