One dead after two-car crash on State Route 511 - here is what we know

One person is dead following a two-car crash on state Route 511 near Township Road 350 in Ashland County, according to a release from the Ashland Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

At about 2:41 p.m. Monday, a 2000 Ford Taurus drove left center as it was traveling southbound on Route 511 when it struck a 2013 Chevrolet van going northbound, according to the release.

The driver of the Taurus was pronounced dead at the scene. The van driver was transported to Ohio Health Mansfield with non-life-threatening injuries.

State Route 511 was closed for about two hours while the crash scene was investigated and cleared.

Assisting agencies at the scene were Ashland County Sheriff’s Office, Firelands EMS, Ruggles-Troy Fire Department, Savannah Fire Department and the Ashland County Coroner’s Office.

The crash remains under investigation, according to the patrol.

