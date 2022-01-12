One dead, two critical after Keene shooting; suspects on the loose

Jan. 11—KEENE — Keene police are searching for a suspect that left one dead and two with life-threatening injuries on Tuesday afternoon.

At about 1:43 p.m., dispatchers received a call about multiple shots being fired and someone laying on the ground in a cul de sac on Alaska Street in Keene.

When officers arrived at 1:45 p.m., they located a white sedan parked at the end of the street.

"Unfortunately there was one adult male laying next to that vehicle who was obviously deceased," Chief Brad Hunt said during a 4 p.m. press conference.

Police then found another shooting victim sitting on a porch on Alaska Street, as well as a third victim sitting on the grass on Lee Street one block to the west, Hunt said.

The two victims were transported by helicopter to local hospitals for life-threatening injuries. Updates are not available on their condition at this time.

The identity of the deceased has not been released, pending notification of family.

A heavyset adult male described as Hispanic and wearing a grey hoodie and black pants fled on foot.

A vehicle fled with a possible second suspect. It is described as a dark grey or black small hatchback, possibly a Chevy Sonic.

"We have not located either one of them at this time," Hunt said.

Because there was an armed suspect on foot, KPD called for assistance from local agencies. Johnson County Sheriff's Office, Burleson Police Department, Joshua Police Department and others helped try to track the suspect to no avail.

The investigation is ongoing.

"If you see anyone running, acting suspicious, especially if they match that description, we ask you to call 911 immediately," Hunt said.

Hunt said they believe the suspect and victims were known to each other and there is no signs of what the motive might have been yet.

"It does not appear to be a random act," Hunt said.

The end of Alaska is blocked off as police continue to investigate the scene.

"Anytime you have a brazen act in broad daylight at a cul de sac in a neighborhood where multiple shots are fired, it's obviously a great concern to us and we are working diligently to try to determine who did this, why they did that and get them off the streets as fast as we can."

Those with information are asked to call KPD at 817-641-7831.