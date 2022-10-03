One dead, two critically injured after shooting on Park Street in Hartford

One person is dead and two people were critically injured after a shooting on Park Street on Monday afternoon, according to Hartford police.

The Hartford Police Department received reports of multiple shots fired in the parking lot of the Lofts on Park apartment building at 1429 Park Street about 3:15 p.m., police said.

Police said a male, whose age was not yet known, was killed in the shooting. According to media reports, police found him unresponsive in the parking lot.

Police said a preliminary investigation found that the shooting may have stemmed from a carjacking that led to a shoot-out in the parking lot. A male fled the scene and dropped one of the injured victims off at Hartford Hospital before driving off, getting into a car crash and running from police, police said.

Police were still investigating how the events were connected and were looking for the man who ran off.

The person who was dropped off at the hospital, and another person, were critically injured in the shooting. Their conditions had been stabilized as of about 6 p.m., police said.

Hartford Police Department Lt. Aaron Boisvert said that the apartment building is not an area that often sees criminal activity.

Police believe everyone shot was an adult, but had not yet confirmed their ages or identified any of the victims. The investigation was ongoing and no further information was immediately available.

This is the 29th homicide in the city so far in 2022, according to police.