One dead, two in custody after shooting Thursday afternoon at Independence gas station

One person was killed and two were taken into custody after a shooting at an Independence gas station Thursday afternoon, according to police.

Officers were dispatched around 2:30 p.m. to the Road Star, 11100 E. U.S. 40 Highway, on a reported shooting, Independence police said in a statement. One victim was found dead at the scene.

Information regarding a homicide investigation-11100 E. US 40 Hwy. pic.twitter.com/vWnQvvXSkT — Independence Police (@IndepMoPolice) October 6, 2022

The two people taken into police custody Thursday were described as persons of interest in the investigation. Police did not offer identifying details of the homicide victim.

Further information was not immediately available from police.

