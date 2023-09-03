One dead, two injured after I-75 crash
One dead, two injured after I-75 crash
A Cruise robotaxi and an emergency vehicle crashed late Thursday night and left a passenger injured. The crash is the latest in a string of incidents that occurred this week after winning approval from the California Public Utilities Commission to expand commercial operations in San Francisco. Cruise posted a few details about the crash on X, the social media site formerly known as Twitter.
First, let’s start with Autopilot, Tesla’s advanced driver assistance system (ADAS). As part of an ongoing investigation into the ADAS after a series of Teslas crashed into emergency vehicles, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) is requesting more info from the automaker. The NHTSA said this could “lead to greater driver inattention and failure of the driver to properly supervise Autopilot.”
The rest of the game was canceled following the shooting.
A Penn State football game had the same issue minutes later.
If you’ve been dreaming about bitcoin spot ETFs, it’s time to talk to someone outside of the crypto world. There were cheers throughout the crypto community this week as Grayscale won its lawsuit against the SEC in regards to its bitcoin spot ETF application. Although this was a win for the digital asset firm, the SEC was also making headlines separately for its suit against an NFT project, which was fined $6 million.
"Sound of Freedom," "Spider-Verse" and a resurgent "Elemental" helped power a $4B summer. And then there was "The Flash."
Tropical Storm Idalia is continuing to barrel through the southeastern U.S. on Thursday after it made landfall as a powerful Category 3 storm in Florida, leaving two men reportedly dead in its wake.
Thieves nabbed several new vehicles off a Ford factory holding lot, many of which have ended up in the hands of unsuspecting buyers across the country.
The ANCEL AD310 Classic Enhanced Universal OBD II Scanner is a versatile and indispensable tool for car owners and enthusiasts.
36 years after the groupie/author was "stunned by the sanctimonious vitriol" surrounding her juicy memoir 'I'm with the Band,' she's still "trying to redeem the scurrilous 'G-word.'"
Shop cardigans, booties, flannels and more, all for under $75.
Max has struck a deal with AMC to feature some of its more recent programming from September 1st to October 31st.
Nissan reportedly gave its dealers details about its future products, including the next-generation Armada and three new EVs.
No suspects have been named or apprehended in the shooting.
The WebDetetive breach compromised more than 76,000 devices, or more than 1.5 gigabytes of data freed from the server, according to the hackers. The spyware advertises the ability to monitor everything a victim types, listen to phone calls and track locations for "less than a cup of coffee" without being seen.
The victims sustained non-life-threatening injuries.
Our Road Test review of the 2023 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat where we tell you what it's like to drive and everything else you need to know.
Ricciardo will be replaced by Liam Lawson.
At a wild $95 off, these blades are a slice of heaven.
Jamaica’s Andrew Hudson was moved into the final via referee decision due to an eye injury from the crash. American Noah Lyles, who was also in the cart, advanced to the final as the fastest qualifier.